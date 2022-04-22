BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $39.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BP. MKM Partners dropped their price target on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised BP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised BP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised BP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.79.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $30.81 on Monday. BP has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in BP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

