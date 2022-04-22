Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.370-$1.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.37-$1.45 EPS.

BDN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,875. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 950.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDN. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 85,812 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 939.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 214,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 194,168 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

