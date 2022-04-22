Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.370-$1.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.37-$1.45 EPS.
BDN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,875. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 950.12%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 85,812 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 939.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 214,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 194,168 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
