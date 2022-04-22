Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.370-$1.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.37-$1.45 EPS.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 161.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 950.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,062.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 342,732 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 939.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 214,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 194,168 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,162,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.