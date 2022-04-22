BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $15,037,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 104,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 94,369 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,797,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBIO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. 79,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

