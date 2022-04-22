Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MNRL. Raymond James upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

MNRL stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 2.12.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.45%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $5,288,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,194,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after buying an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 875.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

