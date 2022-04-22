Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,898,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,753,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

