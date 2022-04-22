British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £150.22 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Simon Carter acquired 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($195.45).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Simon Carter acquired 30 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £152.40 ($198.28).

BLND stock opened at GBX 524.20 ($6.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 519.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 520.57. The company has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.84. British Land Company Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.34).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.51) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.51) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.46) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 532.86 ($6.93).

British Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.