British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £150.22 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Simon Carter acquired 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($195.45).
Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Simon Carter acquired 30 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £152.40 ($198.28).
BLND stock opened at GBX 524.20 ($6.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 519.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 520.57. The company has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.84. British Land Company Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.34).
British Land Company Profile (Get Rating)
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
