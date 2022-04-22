Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $500.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will report $500.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.70 million and the lowest is $493.50 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $493.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AMRX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. 6,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.21.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

