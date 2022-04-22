Brokerages Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Astec Industries reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.35. 164,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,605. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $873.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Astec Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

