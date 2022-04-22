Brokerages Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.11 Million

Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) will announce $95.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.93 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $52.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $387.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.96 million to $435.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $395.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.60 million to $426.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:GNK traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 984,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,060. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 62.76%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $279,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 680,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 540,813 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 330,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,369,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

