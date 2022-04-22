Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.73 Million

Brokerages predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) will announce $23.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.84 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $19.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $98.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.29 million to $103.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $100.41 million, with estimates ranging from $90.96 million to $109.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.05. 235,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $550.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 72.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

