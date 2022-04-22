Brokerages Expect Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aura Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of AURA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.88. 46,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,163. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

