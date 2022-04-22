Brokerages Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.66. BCE posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 136,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in BCE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 19,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BCE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 88,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

