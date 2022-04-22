Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Conagra Brands posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. 284,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,976. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.14%.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

