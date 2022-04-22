Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Conagra Brands posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. 284,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,976. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.14%.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.