Brokerages Expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

NYSE PKG traded down $4.31 on Tuesday, reaching $161.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

