Brokerages Expect Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillsoft will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skillsoft.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKIL. Colliers Securities started coverage on Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Naspers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $457,500,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,851 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 13.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,194,000. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

SKIL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,072. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

