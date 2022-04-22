Brokerages Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.68 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) will post $15.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.14 billion and the highest is $17.16 billion. Boeing reported sales of $15.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $80.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.75 billion to $84.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $92.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.67 billion to $96.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.20.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,369,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,082. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.36. Boeing has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

