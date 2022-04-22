Brokerages Expect The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valens’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valens.

Get Valens alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLNS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. 81 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,700. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90. Valens has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.93.

Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens (VLNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.