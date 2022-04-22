Brokerages Expect Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million.

UDMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Udemy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.79. 251,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,954. Udemy has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

