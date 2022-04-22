Brokerages Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Price Target at $55.33

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of analysts have commented on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $3,631,311.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $59,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,954,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after buying an additional 497,216 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,848,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,071,000 after buying an additional 250,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AIR traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $49.49. 268,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,738. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.66.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

