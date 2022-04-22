Brokerages Set Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Target Price at $9.00

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEVA. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,427. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $743.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

