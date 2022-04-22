Brokerages Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) PT at $312.40

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $251.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.3% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,712,000 after acquiring an additional 37,266 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

