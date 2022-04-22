Brokerages Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target at $92.22

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,807 shares of company stock valued at $394,645. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

ATRC traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. 362,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,443. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.10. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

