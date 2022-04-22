Brokerages Set Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target at $490.00

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $490.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVVIY. Barclays downgraded shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.90) to GBX 520 ($6.77) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

AVVIY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. 33,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,385. Aviva has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3734 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

