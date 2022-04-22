Brokerages Set Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target at $8.50

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $274.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

