Brokerages Set Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target at $8.50

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
NASDAQ EGLX opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $274.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.03.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.
