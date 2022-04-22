Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Target Price at $496.67

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $498.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSBC. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.12) to GBX 560 ($7.29) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.43) to GBX 735 ($9.56) in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.51) to GBX 590 ($7.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,283,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,519. HSBC has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 482.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in HSBC by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

