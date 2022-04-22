Brokerages Set KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) PT at $29.03

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.03.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in KE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 239,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,077,604. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.39 and a beta of -1.42. KE has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

