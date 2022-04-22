Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) PT at C$7.20

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of TSE KEL traded down C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.51. The company had a trading volume of 430,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,490. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$2.51 and a twelve month high of C$7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Charles Guinan sold 20,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$144,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,350,201.95. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$70,109.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at C$3,484,944.36. Insiders have sold 92,833 shares of company stock worth $649,149 over the last three months.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.