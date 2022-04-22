Brokerages Set Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target at $177.75

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.75.

RDSMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($220.43) to €182.00 ($195.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €193.00 ($207.53) to €189.00 ($203.23) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($178.49) to €155.00 ($166.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

