Brokerages Set Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Price Target at $13.32

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Lilium alerts:

Shares of LILM opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Lilium by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Lilium by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 85,802 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.