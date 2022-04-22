Brokerages Set Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Price Target at $13.32

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.32.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of LILM opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.
Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
