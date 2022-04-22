Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Price Target at $51.22

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.