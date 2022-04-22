Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) PT at C$97.95

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$97.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on MG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Magna International alerts:

MG traded down C$2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,670. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.74. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$70.16 and a twelve month high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.17.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 10.3800004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,930.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.