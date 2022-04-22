Brokerages Set Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT at $46.57

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several research firms recently commented on PWCDF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

PWCDF stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

