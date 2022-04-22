Brokerages Set Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Price Target at $23.50

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ RANI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $1.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

