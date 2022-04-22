Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target at $712.13

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $709.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $706.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $478.40 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 45.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,184,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

