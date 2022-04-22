Brokerages Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) PT at $277.23

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock opened at $248.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.38 and its 200-day moving average is $229.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Target has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,333 shares of company stock worth $21,462,753. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Target by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.