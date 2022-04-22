Brokerages Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target at $12.57

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

VYGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. 1,008,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $285.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.51. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,933 shares of company stock worth $124,170. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

