Brokerages Set Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Target Price at €88.81

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €88.69 ($95.36).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZAL. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($93.55) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday, April 4th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($126.88) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on Zalando in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of ZAL stock remained flat at $€43.44 ($46.71) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,971 shares. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($39.06) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($53.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €50.37 and a 200-day moving average of €65.48.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

