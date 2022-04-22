Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Price Down 3.8%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.95 and last traded at $32.07. Approximately 4,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 739,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Buckle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

