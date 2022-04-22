Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Down 6.3%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.07 and last traded at $57.21. 69,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,982,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,232,939 shares of company stock worth $75,744,597 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $728,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,341.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

