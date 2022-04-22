Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:CATC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,635. The company has a market capitalization of $607.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $78.39 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.90.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 94,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

