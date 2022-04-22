Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCO. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.09.

Cameco stock opened at C$35.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$19.68 and a 52-week high of C$41.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.63. The firm has a market cap of C$14.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.81.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total value of C$336,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Also, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$325,098.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at C$441,292.86. Insiders have sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416 over the last ninety days.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

