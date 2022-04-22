Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target to C$10.75

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 226,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,034. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.89. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 26.00 and a quick ratio of 26.00.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,525,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after buying an additional 4,107,468 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 10,254,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,812,000 after buying an additional 383,841 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,858,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after buying an additional 1,246,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,070,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 58,513 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,840,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

