Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 124,394 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 118,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.75 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

Get Canada Carbon alerts:

Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.