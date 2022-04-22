Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

CNI opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.10. The firm has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

