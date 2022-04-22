Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Up 2.8%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 58,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,678,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canoo by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Canoo by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,349,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 636,066 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Canoo by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 816,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 548,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Canoo by 30.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 455,772 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

