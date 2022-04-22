Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.03.

CGC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 33.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,530,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $28.38.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

