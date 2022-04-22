Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 22.99%.

CBNK stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $324.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 17.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

