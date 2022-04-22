Cardano Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Cardano has a market cap of $30.92 billion and approximately $853.97 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00187459 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00038399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022239 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.38 or 0.00393808 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044899 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

