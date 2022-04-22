Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $38.23 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 17017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

Specifically, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $350,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,517. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 28.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

